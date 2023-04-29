IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Price Up 5%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. 3,077,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

IMAC Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get IMAC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IMAC by 70.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 699,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.