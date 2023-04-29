Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.29 million.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. 1,986,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,211. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.52, a PEG ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Impinj

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Impinj from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $58,273.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $58,273.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,137.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 39,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,514,104.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares worth $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

