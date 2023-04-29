InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 193.9% in April

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,600 shares, a growth of 193.9% from the March 31st total of 415,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,305,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solutions, buying group and best practices programs, patient management systems, direct-to-customer, IOS and android app development, aural rehab programs, advertising and marketing, audiology and hearing device clinics, and research and development.

