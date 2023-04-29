Insider Buying: Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director Acquires 268 Shares of Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) Director Kevin F. Riordan bought 268 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,110.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,622.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Banner Price Performance
NASDAQ BANR opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02.
Banner Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
See Also
