Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $15,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,610.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

