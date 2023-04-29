Insider Selling: S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Sells £360,000 in Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($29.97), for a total value of £360,000 ($449,606.59).

S&U Stock Performance

SUS stock opened at GBX 2,440 ($30.47) on Friday. S&U plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($23.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,507.95 ($31.32). The firm has a market cap of £296.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,343.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 61.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39.

S&U Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) dividend. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $38.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. S&U’s payout ratio is presently 6,859.21%.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

