Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,829,120.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.64, for a total transaction of $1,829,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.75. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $174.36 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.