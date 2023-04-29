Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.