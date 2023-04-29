Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Integer also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $82.35. 447,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Integer

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Integer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Integer by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.