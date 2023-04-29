Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion. Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.52.

INTC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 80,252,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

