Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Down 22.4% in April

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINKGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LINK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Interlink Electronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

