Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.46 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $112.46 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $6.56 or 0.00022473 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00059720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,171,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,667,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.