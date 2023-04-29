Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $10.04. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 29,941 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

