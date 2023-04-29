Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $10.04. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 29,941 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
