Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 181.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.88 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

