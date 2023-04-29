Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Invesque Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$67.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.81.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

