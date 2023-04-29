IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.26 to $10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.150 billion to $15.400 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.25 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.26-$10.56 EPS.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $188.23. 1,798,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,764. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.87.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.