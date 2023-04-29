Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Trading Down 2.6%

Irwin Naturals Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IWINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Irwin Naturals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Irwin Naturals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Irwin Naturals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

