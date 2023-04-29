iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the March 31st total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.24. 715,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,971. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

