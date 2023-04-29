iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,068,000 after buying an additional 394,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 428,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

