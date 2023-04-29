iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.