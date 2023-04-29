iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

