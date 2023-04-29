iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.85

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.85 and last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 15622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $619.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 111,760.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

