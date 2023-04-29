iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,092.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,243 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

