iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,574,000 after buying an additional 38,656 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,319,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 136,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,975. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $82.06.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

