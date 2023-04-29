iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Holdings Cut by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $207.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.47. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

