Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Down 19.1% in April

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 0.5 %

ITRN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,133. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 12.66%.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

