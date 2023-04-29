JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after buying an additional 1,479,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 1,238,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

