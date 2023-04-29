JNBA Financial Advisors Has $380,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $167.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $378.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

