JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Polaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Price Performance
PII stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.
Insider Activity
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Profile
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.