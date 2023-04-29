JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

