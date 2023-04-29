John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 5.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.89. 21,015,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,501,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

