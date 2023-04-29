Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.02 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and $14,326.44 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019330 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,135.47 or 0.99987060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05571586 USD and is up 10.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,895.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

