JUNO Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002633 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $56.19 million and $146,947.35 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 72,729,957 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

