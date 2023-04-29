Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 183,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,721. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -223.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $9,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading

