Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,904,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ED traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $98.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

