Karpas Strategies LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.8% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 820,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 508,024 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after buying an additional 242,416 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

BXMT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.