Karpas Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2,964.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,947,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.07. 15,222,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,338,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

