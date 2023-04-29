Kava (KAVA) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002728 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $396.81 million and $12.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00059426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 499,209,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,203,085 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

