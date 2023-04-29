Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $145.41 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.