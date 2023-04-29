Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 260.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $157.75 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

