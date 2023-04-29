Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 19,999 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYG opened at $154.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $137.46 and a one year high of $176.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $159.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.