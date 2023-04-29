Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 30,863 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,863 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

