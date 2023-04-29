Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.47

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.47 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 76.90 ($0.96). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.92), with a volume of 2,028,160 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities dropped their price target on Kier Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Kier Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.54. The company has a market cap of £342.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,278.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Featured Articles

