Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 1,556,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.