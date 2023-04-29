Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Dustin Ohlman Sells 1,300 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 177,233 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

