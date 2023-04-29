KOK (KOK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $594,812.41

KOK (KOK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $26.57 million and $594,812.41 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,319.76 or 0.99933336 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.05471307 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $590,896.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.