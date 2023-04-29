Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KURRY remained flat at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Kuraray has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Kuraray

Kuraray ( OTCMKTS:KURRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.