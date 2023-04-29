Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 585 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

