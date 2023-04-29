Lansing Street Advisors Buys 411 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 373.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $85.97. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $92.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

