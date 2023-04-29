Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.27 and a 200 day moving average of $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

